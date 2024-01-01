Atletico Madrid captain Koke on controversial derby: Enormous intensity

Atletico Madrid captain Koke admits their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid was full of tension.

The match was suspended for 20 minutes as fans behind the goal threw objects onto the pitch.

Afterwards, Koke admitted the match was difficult for both sets of players.

The match:

"When the match opened there was enormous intensity, we both wanted to win and we were able to get the equaliser at the end. We always go out to win and even more so in a derby, we wanted the three points but I liked the image of the second half and I think the fans did too."

Incidents:

"It was a very tense moment. This can't happen on a football pitch. We are professionals and we have to know where we are and be smart, but we can't pay for four. The players also have to be smarter. The protocol said that if the incident was repeated, the match would be over."

Conversation with the fans:

"It was a bit crazy, we wanted to play. They said they felt provoked, which doesn't justify what happened. We shouldn't throw things, it's a shame. We should talk more about the game than about the events that happened. I hope those who threw things don't come back to the stadium. We Atlético fans are left with a bad name."

Captain and image, what do you feel?

"It's difficult. From a footballing point of view, I'm proud of the team for knowing how to react. As a fan, I'm not proud. People have to come to cheer and enjoy, as most have done. I'm going home a little annoyed by everything that's happened, but proud of the team."

Applause at the end of the game:

"We did the same thing, we went around the whole stadium."

Fair result?

"The team was lost from the moment we scored, so we had to wake up and go for it. That's what we did, the work in those final 20 minutes was rewarded with the draw. Obviously we wanted to win. In the end it's football, but the team went out for the three points."

The Frente Atlético?

"The club will have to do what it has to do with its fans, I am nobody to say that they have to throw anyone out."