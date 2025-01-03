Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois declares Belgium U-turn

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits he's open to playing for Belgium again.

Courtois hasn't played for his country since June 2023 after falling out with coach Domineco Tedesco.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he is now open to a recall to the Belgium squad.

He told ESPN: "I have always been proud to play for my country. Obviously, the team has moved on, and I don't know what will happen in the next month, next year.

"I obviously hope to play another match, to have a proper 'goodbye' or to play again. I would love to play the World Cup... but we'll see what happens. It's not that easy."