Alexander-Arnold could earn up to £100M if he moves to Real Madrid on a free transfer

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's financial incentive for moving to Real Madrid is very clear.

The defender could end up earning £100m if he moves as a free agent in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold has not been willing to agree to a new contract with his Merseyside club.

As his deal expires in the summer, he will be free to move clubs and find another adventure.

Real did put in a bid for Alexander-Arnold this month, but have seen it rejected.

They are instead going to secure a pre-contract agreement to sign him in the summer.