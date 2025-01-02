Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Alexander-Arnold could earn up to £100M if he moves to Real Madrid on a free transfer
Action Plus
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's financial incentive for moving to Real Madrid is very clear.

The defender could end up earning £100m if he moves as a free agent in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold has not been willing to agree to a new contract with his Merseyside club.

As his deal expires in the summer, he will be free to move clubs and find another adventure.

Real did put in a bid for Alexander-Arnold this month, but have seen it rejected.

They are instead going to secure a pre-contract agreement to sign him in the summer.

