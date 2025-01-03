Real Madrid scouting Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Spanish giants Real Madrid are looking at a young Bournemouth centre half.

Los Blancos are said to be serious about bringing in center half Dean Huijsen as early as this winter.

The teenager has been immense for the Cherries under coach Andoni Iraola this season.

Now The Sun is revealing that Real boss Carlo Ancelotti likes what he has seen.

He and Real’s scouts are said to be in agreement about bringing in Huijsen, despite his tender age.

Real have many injury issues, but would have to pay a big fee to bring in the Spain Under-21s star.

The Cherries are only going to sell on their terms, especially if the deal has to be done mid-season.

