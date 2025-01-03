New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests

New Valencia coach Carlos Corberan knows he faces a major challenge on debut with Saturday's clash against Real Madrid.

Corberan's debut could also involve protests from fans against the board for the way the season has so far panned out.

His wish for 2025:

“First of all, I wish a happy new year to all those present. I hope that it brings the best of joy for the Valencia CF fans. On a professional and personal level, I hope to achieve the greatest joy for the club.

“We have been working with the group for five days. Everything is new. We are going to face all the LALIGA teams and we have to prepare for them in the same way, as each game is important.”

A potential demonstration from the fans:

“I have just arrived at Valencia CF and I respect all debates, but at the same time I know the fans very well and I feel that the fans are not going to abandon us. They know how important they are to the team, they are aware of it. I know how much they have suffered, but I am aware and I feel that they are going to be with us.

“I don't like to ask the fans for anything. It is us who have to give to them. I know the situation that the club are in and the only important thing is to give the fans the best of ourselves. The fans respond when they see the team's dedication, when they see the commitment, attitude... it is a fanbase that understands, appreciates and responds. Rather than asking them for anything, it is about giving them everything. That is the commitment that I have had since my first day and that I share with my players.”

The transfer market:

“It has only been open for 48 hours. The club were working on reinforcements before my arrival and we all want to see progress -and hopefully we can give news soon. I come with the mentality of working with the bulk of this squad. Those who come in will be to add to the group. My objective is to get the maximum performance from the squad. I respect the different areas and it is necessary. From there, I am a coach who is involved in the active conversation around the evolution of the squad and I like to be informed about the growth that the club foresee.”

The dressing room:

“It is difficult to draw conclusions in just five days. I firmly believe that if the team maintain the attitude, commitment and effort they have shown in these past few days, we will grow a lot. That is the objective. I like what I have seen and if we are able to maintain this enthusiasm and energy we will grow.”

Real Madrid CF:

“It is vital that the team understand each match we face. The identity for the game is devised considering the opponents and what we want to show on the pitch. All teams have nuances. Rather than it being on them, my focus is on us, on getting back to our best and achieving the competitive identity that we want to transmit. The game is an opportunity to grow, to express ideas, to demonstrate commitment and energy. We must get closer to the Valencia CF that we have to be.”

Transmitting ideas:

“The first thing is the way we have to proceed. I like the players to feel the same way. From there, there are nuances in terms of the identity of the game and team that we have begun to build. Beyond the preparation of the match, the values of dedication, commitment, desire to grow and improve need to be there. Every day we must get better and our desire to grow should be at a maximum.”

Aid to people affected by DANA:

“All gestures benefit sport. All of Spanish football was involved and had displays of support. Real Madrid's was emotional. The solidarity of the country was present and in football especially, paying tribute to the Valencian people. It is a gesture that is appreciated and valued.”

The January fixture list:

“I don't talk about months. My focus is on games. These past few days there has been time dedicated to the game and to talking about ourselves as a team. Ahead of us, we have to face all of our rivals in LALIGA. My objective will always be to prepare for each game in the best possible way."

His first game at Mestalla:

"It is an absolute source of pride and a great responsibility to be Valencia CF coach and tomorrow we begin the journey together."

The team's identity:

"The key is what we want to be on the pitch, how we play and how we compete. I want a team that are committed, brave and resilient. I want that to be evident in the game."