Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois attracting interest from Saudi Pro League

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Marca says Courtois, 32, is being chased by Saudi clubs.

The Belgian goalkeeper is on the radar of several major SPL clubs for next season.

Courtois' contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2026.

As such, this coming summer could be the final chance for Real to raise money from Courtois' departure.