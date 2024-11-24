Fenerbahce coach Mourinho slams Ronaldo rumours: Maybe he'll come and see his good friend Jose!

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has rubbished reports of a move for Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's been claimed Mourinho is keen to be reunited with his former Real Madrid star.

But the Fener coach has dismissed the reports.

"The rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo for Fenerbahce are ridiculous," said Mourinho.

"Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat, as it is right between Saudi Arabia and Portugal.

"Or maybe he'll come to see his old friend José. We can eat at my hotel!"

Ronaldo's contract runs to 2025 with Al Nassr.

