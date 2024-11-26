Benzema pushing Mendy to quit Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid fullback Ferland Mendy is a target for Al-Ittihad.

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito on Monday.

Inda states Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema is in contact with his former Real teammate about joining him at the Saudi Pro League giants.

He stated, "Karim Benzema, who is the second best paid player in the world. He has suggested to Ferland Mendy that he go with him to Al-Ittihad next season.

"Mendy is asking for salary increases and he doesn't like it very much at Real Madrid. It must be said that Alphonso Davies is to be signed (from Bayern Munich) and plays in the same position."

Mendy has a deal with Real Madrid to 2027.