Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout

Al-Nassr defender Laporte warned: You'll regret messing up Real Madrid move

Carlos Volcano
Al-Nassr defender Laporte warned: You'll regret messing up Real Madrid move
Al-Nassr defender Laporte warned: You'll regret messing up Real Madrid moveDAZN
Al-Nassr are holding strong on their price for Aymeric Laporte.

Real Madrid are chasing the Spain defender for the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito, states that Al-Nassr are demanding a hefty fee to part with Laporte.

"The Real Madrid insists, but the Saudis keep asking for 30 million (euros), which is what it cost Laporte," said Inda.

"The footballer asks for a transfer premium of 6 million and a net salary of 8 million, which I think is an operation destined for failure.

"I think it's a mistake, because as much as you earn in Arabia, playing for Real Madrid is for life."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaporte AymericReal MadridAl NassrLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spain coach De la Fuente defends going with Laporte over Barcelona veteran Martinez
Al Nassr defender Laporte: Real Madrid rumours sound good
Al Nassr defender Laporte willing to take massive pay-cut for Real Madrid move