Al-Nassr defender Laporte warned: You'll regret messing up Real Madrid move

Al-Nassr are holding strong on their price for Aymeric Laporte.

Real Madrid are chasing the Spain defender for the January market.

However, Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito, states that Al-Nassr are demanding a hefty fee to part with Laporte.

"The Real Madrid insists, but the Saudis keep asking for 30 million (euros), which is what it cost Laporte," said Inda.

"The footballer asks for a transfer premium of 6 million and a net salary of 8 million, which I think is an operation destined for failure.

"I think it's a mistake, because as much as you earn in Arabia, playing for Real Madrid is for life."

