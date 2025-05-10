Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
Arsenal to beat Man Utd in race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Xabi? All doors are open to him

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Xabi? All doors are open to him
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Xabi? All doors are open to himAction Plus
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was coy today on reports of being replaced by Xabi Alonso at the end of the season.

Both Xabi and his club, Bayer Leverkusen, announced this week that he would be leaving his job a year before his current deal is due to expire.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Xabi is expected to return to Real Madrid and replace Ancelotti. However, ahead of Sunday's ElClasico at Barcelona, Ancelotti was offering little regarding the topic.

He said, "All doors are open to him.

"The honeymoon with this club continues and will continue forever. Nothing more to add. Madrid, like Milan, remains in my heart more than others, it's normal.

"The honeymoon continues; like in all relationships, at first there's a lot of passion and then other things come, affection grows... It will be a honeymoon until the last day of my life."

 

Anything can happen

Meanwhile, on tomorrow's clash at Montjuic, Ancelotti admits a win against the LaLiga leaders will open up the title race.

"Playing against Barcelona is always complicated, even more so this season, although in the last game it was a little less so. We have to defend very well, because they're a team that pins any opponent down in their own half, not just us.

"There's no such thing as a perfect team. We're going to have our chances and the goal is to take advantage of them.

"I will explain very well what tomorrow's game will be like. If we win, the LaLiga season opens up, and anything can happen..."

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloAlonso XabiReal MadridBarcelonaBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Alonso set to become Real Madrid manager with contract already agreed ahead of new season
Ancelotti and Real Madrid agree on departure announcement