Ancelotti and Real Madrid agree on departure announcement

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to part ways, with the Italian set to leave the Spanish club.

According to The Athletic, both parties have finalized an agreement that will allow the Italian to take over as Brazil’s manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

His departure was contingent on settling the terms of his exit and the compensation package.

Av official announcement is expected before the season ends with Xabi Alonso the frontrunner to succeed the Ancelotti, and the club aims to have him in place ahead of the Club World Cup in June.

Madrid face Barcelona in a massive Clasico this weekend, trailing their eternal rivals by four points