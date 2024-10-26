Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Vinicius Jr WILL be the next Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident Vincius Jr will win the Ballon d'Or next week.

Ahead of tonight's ElClasico against Barcelona, Ancelotti declared the Brazilian will take the award on Monday.

He said: "We can say that Vini will be the next Ballon d'Or, without a doubt. Vinicius will win the Ballon d'Or, it's very clear to me and no one else will be able to win it."

Ancelotti said of his relationship with Vini Jr: "It means coaching one of the best in the world. He is a very humble guy, he has made a lot of progress as a footballer, becoming one of the best in the world.

"He is the future Ballon d'Or and he has the same humility and seriousness as the day I met him."