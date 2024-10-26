Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but €55M war not over
Mudryk explains why he ran to Chelsea boss Maresca after scoring against Panathinaikos
Real Madrid v Barcelona: The key duels set to decide first ELCLASICO of season

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Vinicius Jr WILL be the next Ballon d'Or

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Vinicius Jr WILL be the next Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Vinicius Jr WILL be the next Ballon d'OrLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident Vincius Jr will win the Ballon d'Or next week.

Ahead of tonight's ElClasico against Barcelona, Ancelotti declared the Brazilian will take the award on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "We can say that Vini will be the next Ballon d'Or, without a doubt. Vinicius will win the Ballon d'Or, it's very clear to me and no one else will be able to win it."

Ancelotti said of his relationship with Vini Jr: "It means coaching one of the best in the world. He is a very humble guy, he has made a lot of progress as a footballer, becoming one of the best in the world.

"He is the future Ballon d'Or and he has the same humility and seriousness as the day I met him."

 

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorAncelotti CarloReal Madrid
Related Articles
Barcelona defender Martinez offers Vini Jr great praise ahead of Real Madrid showdown
Ancelotti says Real Madrid ready for Barcelona (full ElClasico Q&A): Mbappe knows what to do
Ex-Barcelona striker Aguero: Yamal more talented than Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr