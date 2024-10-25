Ex-Barcelona striker Aguero: Yamal more talented than Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero rates Lamine Yamal as a bigger talent than Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Ahead of Saturday's ElClasico, Aguero declared his admiration for Yamal.

He told Mundo Deportivo: "Barça always bring out those talented players from the youth system and, with a little polishing, they always end up having a great team. You can tell the new coach is there. He's quite tough. Without knowing him, you realise that he's quite demanding and that ends up bringing out the best in the players.

"Lamine Yamal is very surprising because being so young he does things that make it seem like he's 26 or 28 years old.

"We have to see how he continues in a few years because everything depends on the head of each player and how far he can go, but he is showing that he has a talent that very few have. Fewer and fewer.

"He has a different vision of the game to a 17, 18 or 20 year old boy. When I was a kid, I had my talent, although then you have to keep working on it. But there are other things that are natural, about vision of the game, that come naturally and he has them. He makes passes, opens the game, plays as a team and defends ."

Asked about comparisons between Yamal and Vinicius Jr, Aguero also said: "Speaking of talent, Lamine has many more things than Vinicius.

"Although Vinicius has more experience and is a better player with the titles he won with Madrid. He is one of the top 3 in the world, but due to age and talent, I prefer Lamine more."