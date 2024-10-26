Barcelona defender Martinez offers Vini Jr great praise ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has praised Vinicius Jr ahead of tonight's ElClasico at Real Madrid.

Inigo is backing the Brazilian for next week's Ballon d'Or.

He said, "Whoever wins, they deserve it. We all know that they will give it to Vinicius, I have no doubt. He is a great player. He continues to show it, the other day he showed it in the Champions League : he blew the lid off the game.

"I have no doubt that he will try to do it against us obviously. Let's hope that some of our players will be there in the next one, and I have no doubt that Lamine  will be able to be there soon."

On tonight, Inigo also said:  "They are showing in front of their fans that they are a great team. Despite not being in a great moment of play and results, they are Real Madrid. With very little they create a lot of goals. With the slightest thing they create problems for you. It will be a very nice match and at the same time very difficult." 

