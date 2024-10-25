Ancelotti says Real Madrid ready for Barcelona (full ElClasico Q&A): Mbappe knows what to do

Ancelotti says Real Madrid ready for Barcelona: Mbappe knows what to do

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti feels Kylian Mbappe will be the key player in tomorrow's ElClasico against Barcelona.

At today's media preview, Ancelotti highlighted the work of Jude Bellingham and argued that they do not need the Englishman's goals so much now because they have a striker (in reference to Mbappé) who can score between 35 and 40 goals.

He also highlighted the danger of Lamine Yamal, although Ancelotti insists that Madrid trusts above all in its weapons and did not want to reveal tomorrow's plan.

Flick's Barça:

"They have a very clear idea of ​​how they play, they are a very brave team and they have to prepare well for the match.

"They're really doing very well, it's difficult to name a favourite in a Clásico. Fortunately, nothing is keeping me up at night at the moment."

Bellingham:

"He's doing very well, making progress, his condition is very good now even though he's not scoring goals, his job is very important and he knows it very well."

What Mbappé still needs to do to be at his best:

"We are happy because he has scored goals. He was very present in the first two goals against Dortmund. We are already satisfied with what he is doing but he will do better because he has the qualities to do it. But we are in no hurry.

"He has played against Barcelona many times and knows what he has to do.

"I have a lot of faith in his qualities and I think he will contribute as always."

The favourite:

"There isn't one. It depends on many things, on how you manage the matches. There will be times when we have control and other times when they don't. And managing that is very important."

If this version from Bellingham is any good to you:

"Last year we lost an important striker like Karim and we replaced him with the goals of Jude, Brahim and Joselu. Now we have a striker who can score 35 or 40 goals."

The plan against Barça:

"I have something in mind, but you have to see it tomorrow and then you can tell me if I was wrong or not.

"You don't have to talk too much in these games. In these games, everyone is motivated, focused. When I played, I was very worried and Van Basten always told me: calm down, give me the ball and run to celebrate. And that happened a lot."

Anti-Lamine plan:

"I really like the way he plays, his attitude. You have to take your opponent into account, but you have to be more focused on what you want to do. He's doing very well, he's started the season very well."

The pressure, however, does it affect you?

"Criticism doesn't bother me at all, it's there, it's nothing wrong. I don't give these games much thought. I have to clarify my ideas and then explain them in the best way possible, but I like to know what they think."

The key to the match:

"Playing 90 minutes is probably impossible, but the second half against Dortmund showed that there are things that can be done."

How he explains Barça's change:

"Flick has changed the philosophy of the game, he plays differently, it's a more direct style of football, but for me Xavi has done a fantastic job in his own way, he won games against us and I don't want to compare. We respect Barça just as much as we respect Xavi."

If Vinicius is the leader:

"There is no single leader. He can be one, there is Valverde, Modric and the youngsters can be one. There is no one. We are lucky to have many."