Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Vinicius Jr happy here and wants to make history

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has scoffed at the latest claims around Vinicius Jr.

It's been suggested Real play better when Vinicius Jr isn't in the team, a suggestion Ancelotti has dismissed.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's trip to Real Valladolid, Ancelotti also talked up the form of Fede Valverde.

Valverde:

"He is a complete and very important player because he can cover many positions and he does them all perfectly. It is very difficult to find a right-back like him and it is very complicated for me to choose the best position for him. You have to choose his best position for the team. He never asks me where he wants to play and he is surely the most complete player in football at the moment because he can cover all possible positions very well. He could play without any problem even as a centre-back."

Vinicius Jr:

"He is very happy here and wants to make history at Real Madrid. He is in the same line as those who work here: he is very happy and wants to make history. We will take advantage of the games he cannot play at the important moment of the season because he will be fresh. He is an undisputed player without a doubt."

Eighth game in 25 days, will there be rotations?

"I give the match the importance it deserves and it is very important because we want to keep the lead and I am going to put out the best team possible. It is a demanding schedule and little by little we are getting into a good rhythm to get excited."

Change of mentality with the youth players?

"No, I'm still the same. The idea is always the same: to win. If it's with youth players, fine, because they deserve to play. They are taking advantage of the opportunities that injuries have opened up, for now. Asencio, Jacobo, Loren... they are people who are taking advantage of the losses we've had."

Match against Valladolid:

“The objective is clear: we have been leaders since the last match and we have to keep our position because it is an important moment in the League and we must take advantage of the moment of being leaders to win tomorrow. I see the team improving and starting to get the necessary rhythm to compete in the competitions we have. I am very confident that we can do well.”

Your fault for every Madrid crisis?

"I don't feel sorry for this, there are difficult moments and others less so. I see the team improving, picking up the necessary rhythm and at this moment I have a lot of confidence that we can do well."

Tired of questions about Vini?

"No, I've also been reflecting a bit these days because I've gotten a bit angry at press conferences. I have to stay calm and then I don't mind you asking me about Vini."