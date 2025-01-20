Saudi Pro League reps maintain contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

The Saudi Pro League are maintaining informal contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

ESPN says the winger remains on the Saudi wish list.

Representatives of the Saudi investment fund, PIF, continue to express interest in a deal with the 24-year-old.

The PIF controls four clubs in the Saudi Premier League: Al-Hilal, Al Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al Ahli.

And informal talks were held with Vinícius Júnior's representatives in December. But no formal proposal is said to have been tabled.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Real Madrid that runs until the summer of 2027.