Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford

Saudi Pro League reps maintain contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Carlos Volcano
Saudi Pro League reps maintain contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
Saudi Pro League reps maintain contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius JrLaLiga
The Saudi Pro League are maintaining informal contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

ESPN says the winger remains on the Saudi wish list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Representatives of the Saudi investment fund, PIF, continue to express interest in a deal with the 24-year-old.

The PIF controls four clubs in the Saudi Premier League: Al-Hilal, Al Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al Ahli.

And informal talks were held with Vinícius Júnior's representatives in December. But no formal proposal is said to have been tabled.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Real Madrid that runs until the summer of 2027.

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridAl IttihadAl Ahli SCAl NassrSaudi Professional LeagueAl HilalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr
AC Milan eyeing wantaway Man City captain Walker
Saudi Pro League chief Mugharbel: We have clubs to sign Real Madrid star Vini Jr