Ancelotti: I want to be clear - I'll never quit Real Madrid; Man City envy?

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he's fully committed to his job.

Speaking at their Champions League media conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with RB Salzburg, Ancelotti addressed rumours this could be his last season in Madrid.

What does the team need to improve?

“We are performing very well on an offensive level in terms of goals and on a defensive level we have to improve. That will be the key to success and if we improve we will fight until the end in all competitions.”

Top 8?

“The only chance we have of not playing the tie is to win both games, but if we have to play the tie we will do our best taking into account that it is a demanding schedule, but we are used to this type of demanding schedule.”

Kylian Mbappé?

"At the beginning I was swapping positions with Vini Jr. because Vini Jr. also liked to play inside, but now much less. He did it to set Bellingham's offensive position, who played behind them. Now he is doing well and we must continue like this. His best quality is his running and the speed he has."

Pep's Manchester City signings: healthy envy?

"No, not at all. We have a very complete squad and, taking into account what happened last year, that the absences raised the level of commitment, we found inspiration. We are ready for this year."

Rumours about a possible exit?

"No... no... (laughs). I want to be very clear: I will never decide when I will leave this club, never in my life. One day that moment will come, but I don't know when it will be. I don't decide. It could be tomorrow (laughs), in a few games, a year, five years... Florentino will continue here for four more years and my goal is to reach Florentino's four years (laughs). And so we can say goodbye together (laughs)."

Mbappé says one of his problems is that he 'thought too much on the pitch':

"So? Think less (laughs). You have to go back to basics in situations like this. When a player is not able to bring out his best, he complicates the plays. And this is wrong. You have to simplify, not complicate."