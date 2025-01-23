Saudi Pro League chiefs ready to SMASH world transfer record for Real Madrid star Vini Jr

Saudi Pro League chiefs are willing to smash the world transfer record to convince Real Madrid to part with Vinicius Jr.

Having failed with a bid for the Brazil international last year, the SPL's interest hasn't waned.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Saudi dealmakers intent on signing Vini Jr and are prepared to spend a world-record €350m.

"Al-Ahli the club in mind, but Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have also expressed interest. Nothing possible now, but Vini Jr a concrete and ambitious Saudi target."

Vini Jr's deal with Real Madrid runs to 2027, which he penned in October 2023.