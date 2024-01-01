Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti sees Gonzalez 'as next Buffon'
Real Madrid management believe they have something special on their hands in Fran Gonzalez.

The goalkeeper is set to start the season with Raul's Castilla team. However, he is expected to be pushing for the first team this season.

Real sources have told AS that coach Carlo Ancelotti is convinced by Fran's potential: "He says that Fran reminds him a lot of (Gigi) Buffon. And with what Ancelotti has been for Gigi …” 

Another insider revealed: “Above all, he is already Primera Division level.

"He is super brave, he comes out with a lot of confidence and, when he does, he blocks or clears in a forceful way."

