Real Madrid coach Ancelotti calls for patience with Endrick
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is eager for fans to be patient with Endrick.

The Brazilian has shone in moments so far in preseason.

And Ancelotti, ahead of facing Chelsea in Charlotte, said: "We've got to be patient with him, he's shown great quality and talent. As with Güler last year, we don't want to put pressure on the young players.

"There's a lot of pressure behind him, he's a player who is loved all over the world, especially in Brazil, but we have to be patient with this type of player. Especially with young ones."

He continued: "The game against Chelsea should be similar to the Clásico. They're pre-season games, we have to improve the players' individual fitness. After that, we'll all come back together to prepare for the first game."

