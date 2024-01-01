Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!Profimedia
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has warned Jude Bellingham to answer his phone.

Ancelotti accused the midfielder of ignoring his call as he sought an update from the holidaying midfielder.

He said at Sunday's media conference: "I'm in contact... but yesterday I got angry with Bellingham because he didn't answer me. I told Vinicius to call him and he picked it up right away.

"He handed me the phone and I was able to talk to him. So be careful."

Ancelotti also said: "I think those who won the Champions League should play in the final. The only thing missing is two, Nacho and (Toni) Kroos...

"With the squad we have, everyone can compete. If the calendar demands, we have a sufficient squad for all the competitions."

