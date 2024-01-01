Ancelotti urges calm as Real Madrid beaten by Barcelona: Let's not go crazy

Pau Victor scored twice as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in New Jersey.

Nico Paz struck Real Madrid's goal as Barca impressed on the night.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti later said: “Match with good intensity and good plays. Obviously, we continue our line of preparation, little by little the players return. We take advantage of these games to give minutes and we continue.

“The objective now is to give minutes and get the returning players in shape. We are not thinking about the tactical issue or other things, just getting the players who are working now in good condition. At a tactical level we will work from day 7.”

He added: “Let's not go crazy.

"These are preseason games, we are missing eight players... The result is not as important to us as getting the players into good shape."