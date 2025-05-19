Real Madrid coach Ancelotti pleased with kids for victory at Sevilla

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased after their 2-0 win at Sevilla.

After Sevilla defender Loic Bade saw red on 12 minutes, Real took charge as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe struck for the visitors.

Ancelotti said afterwards: “It was a difficult game to manage because of the atmosphere and because we had the numerical advantage with the two red cards. The tempo wasn't very high.

“We wanted to get the three points and we did that fairly comfortably, without any risk. We could have played better, but at the moment when we were on top, we didn't need to make too much of an effort.”

Ancelotti was happy to go with the kids on Sunday and was pleased with what he saw.

“There are very good examples, who have been here for many years, like Carvajal, Nacho or Lucas Vázquez. You have to fight, struggle and have the dream of one day playing for Real Madrid.

"Those who have made their debuts this year have done very well. Asencio above all, who has played a lot of games. The others haven't played a lot, but Gonzalo, Víctor and Jacobo are doing very well for Castilla.

“Raúl has done a great job this year. They’re very close to being able to help the first team. He's had a lot of injuries too, but he's been able to get the best out of his team and make the youngsters improve and progress.”

Jacobo has all the right qualities

On Jacobo Ramon's performance, Ancelotti admits there's big expectations around the youngster.

He continued: “The fact that we have a two-goal lead has meant that the players at the back haven't worked very hard. We consider Jacobo to be at the same level as Asencio.

"He had quite a long injury absence in the first part of the season. He has the characteristics to be a Real Madrid centre-back. He is tall, strong in duels and quite fast. He's a bit shy, and that's why he hasn't shown all his qualities, of which we think he has many."

Before signing off, Ancelotti was also asked about Luka Modric and whether he should be handed a new contract.

The coach added, “Everyone at Real Madrid loves Modrić for the career he has had. There will be time to make the right decision for him and for the club."