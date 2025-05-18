Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Luka Modric's Real Madrid future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up regarding Luka Modric's future with the Spanish giants.

The 39-year-old looks set to leave Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of the season, but his future remains up in the air.

Modric has become a certified Real Madrid legend since joining from Tottenham all the way back in 2012, making 590 appearances and winning six Champions League titles, among other trophies.

Ancelotti, who will definitely leave to join Brazil, spoke about the Croatian’s future after the 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla on Sunday.

“Everyone knows how much Real Madrid loves Modrić,” he said. “They will have the time to make the right decision. For the club. For him. For the future.”

Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over from Ancelotti and it remains to be seen whether he would want to keep Modric.