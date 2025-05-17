Ancelotti Jr makes major career decision as Real Madrid exit days away

Davide Ancelotti will follow father Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil at the end of the season.

The Real Madrid assistant coach had been linked with the Rangers job this week.

However, Onda Cero says Ancelotti Jr will not remain in Europe and instead had committed to helping his father as assistant coach with Brazil.

Davide will remain for 12 months, taking him through to the World Cup next year.

Davide and Carlo will leave Real Madrid in just over a week ahead of formally taking charge of Brazil on May 26.