Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Huijsen an excellent purchase

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has praised their new signing Dean Huijsen.

The Spain defender's move from Bournemouth was confirmed by both clubs this morning.

And at today's preview for their clash with Sevilla, Ancelotti said: "He's a great player. An excellent purchase.

"Madrid always aim for the best. You couldn't have imagined what happened to us with the injuries."

Ancelotti has two games left before he leaves Real to take charge of the Brazilian national team and also said: "I'm enjoying it, in another way, because we wanted to fight for La Liga until the end.

"A summary of the season? There are many things. We could have gotten more from each one. But today it is impossible to evaluate something on an individual level. For me they are the best, even if sometimes they have not shown their best version."