Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits now is the time for work and not words ahead of facing Osasuna this weekend.

Ancelotti concedes Real Madrid need a win after a serious of heavy defeats.

How he faces the match against Osasuna:

"They are doing very well, they are very well positioned in the table. It is a good opportunity to do things well again. Tomorrow could be an opportunity to win again.

"We think we have found a solution, but we have to prove it in practice. The team is aware of what is happening.

"I don't think this is the best place to talk about the problems we've had. We've lost and we have to do things differently."

Mbappé and France:

"I'm not going to talk to him about this issue, I'm not the one to judge this decision. We have to accept it. Mbappé is motivated and disappointed by what is happening.

"He's training, he's going through a difficult time. The problem he's having is everyone's problem. We're not at our best. I'm convinced that he'll get through this difficult time.

"I can speak the same way about Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham... it's a difficult time for everyone. It's normal for it to happen in football and in sport, where defeats happen. We have to accept it but not give up, we have to keep our guard up higher than ever. We're more united than ever."

Ancelotti's state of mind:

"It's not time to laugh. I'm grateful for all the time I've spent here. These are difficult times, but I'm grateful to be here.

"I'm looking forward to seeing tomorrow what we've talked about this week. It's a defensive problem."

Mbappé's position on Vinicius' left:

"I didn't want to change the position of the player who makes the difference and because Mbappé has the characteristics to play as a striker, although sometimes the position is changed. I don't want to change this. It's not a problem of offensive position but of defensive position."

Support from the club:

"It's been a long night of thinking and looking for solutions, but I have the support of the club and the players... Now there is desire and motivation to see if what we have detected can be the solution.

"We think that we can get through the moment. I can talk, but then we have to act. Today it's just words, words are carried away by the wind. Tomorrow's performance remains on the field and in everyone's eyes."

Transfers:

"It's not time for transfers. We'll talk about that later."

Future:

"We're going to fight for all the titles. In a month we'll have a chance to win a title."