REVEALED: Real Madrid teammates frustrated with Mbappe

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid teammates are frustrated with Kylian Mbappe.

Relevo says there is some frustration inside Real Madrid's squad over Mbappé.

The disappointment is based on the fact that there are considered shortcomings in Mbappé's commitment and team spirit in the defensive game.

So far, the atmosphere in the dressing room is relatively friendly - but the squad is not as united as it has been in the past.

At the same time, Sport are also reporting on Mbappé's situation at Real Madrid.

The player's representatives are concerned that Mbappé is mainly used as a central striker - and not on the left wing.

The position of left wing is currently occupied by Vinícius Júnior - but president Florentino Pérez is said to prioritise Mbappé's happiness over the Brazilian's.

As such their could be a positional change in the near future.

