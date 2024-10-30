Domenech: Rodri the right Ballon d'Or choice; Mbappe and Vini Jr can't succeed in same Real Madrid team

Former France coach Raymond Domenech doesn't believe Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are compatible.

Domenech says Mbappe will struggle to win the Ballon d'Or while he and Vinicius are in the same Real Madrid team.

On Manchester City midfielder Rodri winning the award ahead of the Brazilian, Domenech told Radio Sportiva: "Ballon d'Or to Rodri? It's a good thing, I think. A hundred journalists voted for this player, not a Real Madrid player won. It's a big thing for once.

"Rodri represents collective football, not just a player who plays for himself. It's an important thing that the journalists voted for him."

Domenech was also asked whether Mbappé will ever win the Ballon d'Or: "It would be the first time for Mbappé. I think it's possible, it could happen in the future playing with Real Madrid. But I think Vinicius and Mbappé can't work, they can't work together. One of the two has to change..."