Al-Ittihad ace Benzema weighs into Mbappe-Real Madrid debate: He's no centre-forward

Al-Ittihad ace Karim Benzema has weighed into the debate over Kylian Mbappe's situation at his former club Real Madrid.

Mbappe has produced impressive numbers in his first months with Real, but is yet to produce the performances expected from the former PSG star.

Benzema spoke to El Chiringuito on Monday about his fellow Frenchman.

Mbappé's problem:

"The problem for me is that Mbappé is not a centre forward. Every time he plays for France as a '9' he is not good, it is not his position. The problem is that on the left there is another player who is at the same level as him... you can't put Vini (Vinicius Jr) on the right or as a centre forward, where he makes a difference is on the left. Let's see how (coach Carlo) Ancelotti does that."

A piece of advice:

"Mbappé is not a '9'. There is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid, this is not PSG. A piece of advice? He shouldn't give up."

What should Carletto do?

"I don't think Ancelotti is going to move Vinicius, he's the best in the world right now in that position. Mbappé has to get it into his head that he has to be a '9' and forget about the left. He's been very good on the left and now he has to be good somewhere else."

Pressure on Kylian:

"My situation in my first year and Kylian's is different. I was 21 and he is 25, it's not the same. He knows that there is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid. If you don't score a goal in two or three games, they'll kill you. He has to learn to live with that. He has to put himself under that pressure. Every game is new and he has to score goals, they brought him for that and he has the level for it."