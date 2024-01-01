Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I'll continue while I have the fire

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has no immediate plans to retire.

Now 65, Ancelotti says he'll continue coaching until he loses his motivation.

He said at the Mexico Siglo XXI event, “A life without pressure or a little stress does not exist. Too much stress, no, but a little is fuel. The day I don’t have excitement before a match is the day I have to stop. Before a match there is worry, there is a negative feeling thinking that it will not go well, that they will score a goal… When the match starts, everything stops. So, you have to look for calm to handle the situations of the game.

“I will continue coaching until the fire I have for football dies down. Some great things have happened in my life, some difficult moments. My life has been normal. I have been lucky to have a job that is my passion. I am grateful to football for giving me that opportunity,” continued Ancelotti.

“I still get nervous before a match, I feel pressure, and as long as that doesn’t change I will continue here. I see myself coaching for a long time, yes.”