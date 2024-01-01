Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I'll continue while I have the fire

Now 65, Ancelotti says he'll continue coaching until he loses his motivation.
He said at the Mexico Siglo XXI event, “A life without pressure or a little stress does not exist. Too much stress, no, but a little is fuel. The day I don’t have excitement before a match is the day I have to stop. Before a match there is worry, there is a negative feeling thinking that it will not go well, that they will score a goal… When the match starts, everything stops. So, you have to look for calm to handle the situations of the game.
“I will continue coaching until the fire I have for football dies down. Some great things have happened in my life, some difficult moments. My life has been normal. I have been lucky to have a job that is my passion. I am grateful to football for giving me that opportunity,” continued Ancelotti.
“I still get nervous before a match, I feel pressure, and as long as that doesn’t change I will continue here. I see myself coaching for a long time, yes.”