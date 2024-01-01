Tribal Football
Real Madrid assistant coach Ancelotti: Staff p*** off Dad a lot!

Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti says his father is happy for all his staff to have their say.

Davide also admits he'll regular row with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during planning meetings.

He told AS: "My father lets his entire work group speak. This generates a lot of internal debate, and an environment for comparing ideas that allows him to remain young in mind and thought. He doesn't want a technical staff of people who they just say yes."

Davide also said: ​​"There is a continuous challenge between me and him, and this makes we like it.

"Sometimes we argue, but I think it's a good thing. You could say we p***d off my Dad a lot!"

LaLigaAncelotti CarloReal Madrid
