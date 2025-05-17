DONE DEAL: Bournemouth and Real Madrid agree Huijsen transfer

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Real have agreed to pay the £50m buyout clause in Huijsen's Bournemouth deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real said in a statement today: "Real Madrid C. F. and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dean

"Huijsen, who will be linked to our club for the next five seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2030.

"At his 20 years of age, Dean Huijsen is already a Spain international and has played in Italy's Serie A with Juventus and Roma, and in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

"Dean Huijsen has been nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year 2024-2025."

Bournemouth also confirm agreement

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have also confirmed Huijsen's switch.

They stated: "AFC Bournemouth can confirm that defender Dean Huijsen will join Real Madrid following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, with the Spanish side having activated a £50 million release clause.

"The centre-back, who joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer, has been instrumental in the club’s record-breaking campaign, which has seen Andoni Iraola’s side already break their highest points tally in the Premier League.

"Huijsen has made 30 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"The 20-year-old also earned his first caps for the Spanish national team in March, following a string of impressive performances for the Cherries.

"Everyone at AFC Bournemouth is looking forward to working with Dean for the remaining two games of the Premier League season, before he embarks on the next step of his career."