Real Madrid activate Huijsen's £50M release clause with 5 year deal on the table

Real Madrid have now activated Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen's £50M release clause in one of the biggest deals of the summer.

The young centre back has played every minute since starting against Tottenham Hotspur in December after an injury to Marcos Senesi and has estabished himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, catching the eye of several top European sides. The 20-year-old was linked to the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool but Madrid have now made the first move and have activated his release clause.

As reported by journalist David Ornstein, the Spanish international is close to signing for Los Blancos with only personal terms to be agreed upon.

“Real Madrid activate £50m release clause in Dean Huijsen contract + working to finalise signing of Bournemouth centre-back. Talks over personal terms advanced & reps in Madrid to close transfer.”

Fellow journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also covered the news and stated that the defender has already touched down in Madrid to begin talks with the La Liga giants.

“Understand Dean Huijsen’s camp has landed in Madrid to close the deal with Real.

“Length of the contract being discussed with 5 year deal on the table.

“Deal done club to club for £50m clause to be paid in 3 installments, player’s contract being sorted.”

Huijsen could be one of Xabi Alonso's first signings as Madrid boss when he takes charge at the end of the season as current manager Carlo Ancelotti jets off to become head coach of Brazil. With Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold already set to join the Spanish side it looks like Madrid are building a defense worthy of challenging not only for La Liga but the Champions League once again.