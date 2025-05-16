Tribal Football
Most Read
Liam Delap advised to avoid Manchester United transfer
Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions
Arsenal eye two strikers after setback in Isak pursuit
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record

Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean Huijsen

Alex Roberts
Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean HuijsenAsh Crowden / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Real Madrid have agreed a £50 million deal to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen with the highly-rated youngster set to undergo his medical.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have activated the £50 million release clause in the 20-year-old’s Bournemouth contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spanish giants look set to beat several Premier League sides to his signing with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal all reported to have had an interest in Huijsen.

Huijsen has now been granted permission by Bournemouth to undergo his medical with a full agreement understood to be only a matter of time.

A move to Madrid will see the Spain international play in La Liga for the first time in his short career and he could also play in this summer’s Club World Cup.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHuijsen DeanReal MadridBournemouthLaLigaFootball Transfers