Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid have agreed a £50 million deal to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen with the highly-rated youngster set to undergo his medical.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have activated the £50 million release clause in the 20-year-old’s Bournemouth contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spanish giants look set to beat several Premier League sides to his signing with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal all reported to have had an interest in Huijsen.

Huijsen has now been granted permission by Bournemouth to undergo his medical with a full agreement understood to be only a matter of time.

A move to Madrid will see the Spain international play in La Liga for the first time in his short career and he could also play in this summer’s Club World Cup.