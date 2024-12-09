Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Guler a youngster with much pressure around him

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Arda Guler is having to perform while under huge pressure from home in Turkey.

Ancelotti is well aware of the expectations in Turkey around his young midfielder.

Guler scored in Saturday's win against Girona, which Ancelotti hopes can help the midfielder's confidence.

He said, "Arda struggled a bit to get into the game, in the second half he made a fantastic run, a fantastic goal, he worked hard, he ran a lot, the goal took a bit of pressure off him.

"He's a youngster who has a lot of pressure around him and this goal did him good."

