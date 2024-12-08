Yanez proud of winning Real Madrid LaLiga debut: Dream come true

Real Madrid winger Dani Yanez was delighted making his LaLiga debut in victory at Girona.

Yanez, 17, made his Real debut in midweek in the Champions League defeat at Liverpool.

And after Saturday's 3-0 win, he said: "Playing with Castilla was also a great dream and then they called me to come here to Girona and with more enthusiasm than ever.

"I should do what I know, what I do with my team."

The Cadiz native expressed what it means to him to play in the first team: "I've been dreaming about this for a long time, since I was born I was a Real Madrid fan and since I was little I've said that this was my dream.

"It's been a very positive season for me, I work every day as hard as I can for moments like this and I hope there are many more to come."

