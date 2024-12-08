Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Kylian Mbappe was pleased to score in Real Madrid's win at Girona on Saturday.

Real prove comfortable 3-0 winners on the day.

Mbappe later told Real Madrid TV: "It was a difficult game. We knew how important it was and we had to win it. We played against a team which is very strong at home, who keep the ball a lot. We started the game very well, we scored a goal in the first half. In the second half we came back very strong and scored two goals in quick succession. After that we were in control of the game.

"It's part of my job to help the team. I try to do that in every game, play with character, and help the team win."

On Bellingham, he continued: "Unbelievable, a great player. As I have always said, playing here in Madrid with players of great quality is a pleasure. Today Bellingham had a great game and so did the other strikers: Brahim and Arda Güler. Also in midfield, in defence and all the players who have come in. We're a team and I'm very happy with today's victory."

On their Champions League trip to Atalanta this week, Mbappe added: "It's the Champions League. When you play in the Champions League you always have strong players and strong teams against you. We have to win because we lost the last game. It's another away game but we're ready to go and compete and win."