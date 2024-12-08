Real Madrid coach Ancelotti pleased with victory at Girona: We had to dig deep

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased after their 3-0 win at Girona.

Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe struck for the visitors, leaving Ancelotti satisfied.

Performance:

"We had to dig deep at the start because they pressed hard. We did a good job offensively and then we managed the advantage well. After Bellingham's goal the team had more clarity and some good ideas. We played very well in the second half. We have to hang in there because of the injuries and little by little we are going to get better.

"Bellingham scored his fifth goal in five games and he's in good form. His leg is feeling the strain. He preferred not to risk it in the last few minutes. He's fine and is available for Tuesday. Arda and Mbappé scored and Brahim was very good. Mendy had a muscle injury. The rest were just knocks, and nothing more."

Rodrygo's last-minute absence from the squad:

"He wasn't feeling well and we thought it best to leave him in Valdebebas to do some individual preparation. I think he'll be available for Tuesday."

Raul Asencio's substitution:

"Raúl struggled to recover after the Bilbao game and it's just a problem of tiredness and nothing more. He's a very reliable centre-back, who has demonstrated all his quality."

Arda Güler:

"He struggled to get into the game. He worked hard in the first half, but he wasn't on point. In the second half, he made a great run and scored a fantastic goal. I would especially like to highlight his work ethic: he runs a lot and helps the team greatly. The goal takes the pressure off him because he's a young player with a lot of pressure on him."