Chelsea, Man Utd ask after Real Madrid teen Martinez

Real Madrid defender Joan Martinez is attracting Premier League interest.

The 16 year-old has featured in both of Real's preseason games so far in the US.

And AS says the youngster's progress has attracted enquiries from Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, Real Madrid are said to be convinced that Martínez will stay. Coach Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with the teen.

"It is time for the younger players to enjoy themselves. Joan Martínez has potential. He is young, but he has potential. He has everything a Madrid centre-back needs," said the Italian.