Chelsea winger Angelo: Facing Real Madrid a lifelong dream

Chelsea winger Angelo Gabriel is excited by the prospect of facing Real Madrid.

After defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea next face Real as part of their preseason tour of the US.

"I am very happy to have this big challenge," said Angelo. "Games like these are games I prepared for all my life.

"As a kid, I always dreamed of playing against teams and players like these. As a Brazilian, I see Vinicius Junior as an inspiration and then Rodrygo, who is a great friend of mine and an idol, is at Real Madrid too.

"We are happy and motivated. It’s a huge challenge for us and I'm just happy to be able to play in games that we always dreamed of playing in."