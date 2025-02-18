Real Madrid coach Ancelotti and Brazil moving closer to agreement

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is ready to listen to an offer from the Brazil Confederation.

It's emerged that the CBF want Ancelotti to take charge of Brazil after the 2026 World Cup.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda said on El Chiringuito: "The future of Ancelotti is blacker than white.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation has approached him so that when the season ends he will respond to a new offer that they have made until after the 2026 World Cup.

"This offer came to him after the Spanish Supercopa. In the Real Madrid there is less and less desire for him to continue."