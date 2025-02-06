Roma sporting director Ghisolfi pushed about Ancelotti offer

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi was coy last night over a move for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

A former Roma midfielder, Ancelotti is said to have been approached by the Giallorossi about a return to Italy next season. Ancelotti's deal at Real runs to 2026.

Asked for an update on their search for an eventual replacement for Claudio Ranieri, Ghisolfi said: "We are working on this.

"I am only interested in the present, mister Ranieri who is doing well. We have three competitions, we are hungry and we are ready."

Asked about Ancelotti, Ghisolfi added: "Ranieri is the coach of Roma today."

