Friedkins drive Roma move for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

AS Roma are stepping up attempts to prise Carlo Ancelotti away from Real Madrid.

Roma were linked with a bumper contract offer tabled to Ancelotti last week.

AS says Roma are refusing to give up hope of securing Ancelotti for next season.

Roma's owners, the Friedkins, are personally involved in the talks with the Real Madrid coach.

Roma hopes to convince Ancelotti with a big offer and his connection to the club.

Ancelotti played for Roma in the past, spending eight years with the Giallorossi. His deal with Real Madrid runs to 2026.