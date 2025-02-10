Brazil chiefs make new attempt for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Tribal Football
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is again in contact with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The CBF have approached Ancelotti's agents for an update on his plans at Real. Contact was first established in January 2023, though at the time Ancelotti resisted the approach.

Okdiario says the CBF now want to hire Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup - and beyond. 

The Italian's deal with Real Madrid runs to 2026, though there are suggestions he is struggling with the demands of the job and is becoming gradually exhausted.

The drive to convince Ancelotti to accept the Brazil job is being led by Ronaldo Nazario. The Real Valladolid owner has declared interest inthe CBF presidency and would bring on-board Ancelotti as part of his planned initiatives.

