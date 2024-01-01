Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits Mbappe role yet to be defined

Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits Mbappe role yet to be definedLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits he's yet to define a focused role on Kylian Mbappe.

The France striker is expected to make his debut for Real on August 14 in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

Ancelotti told the Obi One Podcast: "I see him playing up front.

"The attack is very wide, the pitch is 68 metres, we have to cover that. The key is the mobility of the players, sometimes he’ll play left, sometimes in the middle”, he said.

“If you look at last season, Vinicius didn’t play as a left winger, he moved inside a lot.”

