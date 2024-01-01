Ancelotti hints Real Madrid to be last job

Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he's happy in the job.

Ancelotti, now 65, has just signed a new deal with Real to 2026.

He spoke at the Salerno film festival via video link, stating: “I don’t know when I will stop. When Real Madrid get tired of me, then I’ll have to think of what to do next.

“I am resistant towards the idea of being an international coach, because I prefer the daily work at club level.”

Ancelotti also said, “Spain deserved to win the trophy, they had more talent. It was a European Championship with little intensity, because the players with the most quality were tired when it started.

“(Jude) Bellingham was a surprise, but he is genetically a champion. Training can improve and add, but you need the genetics to really be a champion.”

 

