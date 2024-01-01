Atalanta coach Gasperini excited facing Ancelotti's Real Madrid for Super Cup

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits he's excited facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

La Dea meet the European champions as last season's Europa League title winners.

Gasperini said, “Facing Real Madrid in a European Super Cup was a difficult thing for us to imagine. Even playing them in an August friendly would’ve been surprising.

“I expect an extraordinary event and it’s not easy to get to Warsaw, but many of our fans are working to organise it. Carlo Ancelotti is an extraordinary person, not just for his results, but the balance he manages to keep.

"The most he does is raise an eyebrow! We were both on the coaching badges course together in the 1990s.”