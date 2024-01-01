Luccin: Real Madrid will improve Mbappe - but how will Ancelotti fit him in?

Former Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo midfielder Peter Luccin admits he'll be watching closely how Kylian Mbappe settles at Real Madrid.

Mbappe will become a Real player on July 1 when his PSG contract expires.

Now assistant coach at FC Dallas, Luccin told AS: "As a coach, I'm very interested in seeing what (Carlo) Ancelotti does. Mbappé is a very versatile player, who can play on the wing or in the centre, with freedom of movement.

"I remember that during the time of the Galacticos, (Luis) Figo and (David) Beckham coincided, who played more or less in the same position on the right and one of them had to go more to the centre. I think that Kylian will be used more as a 9, with Vinicius stuck to the left and (Jude) Bellingham as a 10.

"I also think that sometimes they will exchange positions. It is certainly a challenge to find a way to fit him into the team."

He also said: "He can make history, it's clear. Madrid is already writing a new page every year and it doesn't stop. Together they can continue to grow at all levels. Mbappé is going to reach a higher level as a player and become more mature. Although he is already 25 years old he still has some small gaps in his game.

"Surrounded by so many stars, he will improve a lot in knowing when to run and when not to, when to associate, when to dribble... he will grow a lot in decision-making. At PSG he was already good, but now he will be surrounded by footballers from another dimension."